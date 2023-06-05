DeepOcean wins trenching contract for Mexican offshore pipeline

June 5, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Oslo-headquartered ocean services provider DeepOcean has won a contract to deliver post-lay trenching works on 30 kilometers of pipeline offshore Mexico.

Source: DeepOcean

According to DeepOcean, the contract award comes on the back of over 300 kilometers of completed trenching scopes offshore Mexico on pipelines ranging from 8-inch to 36-inch in diameter.

The activities will be carried out from the subsea construction vessel Volantis, which is on charter from Volstad Maritime, equipped with the high-powered jet trencher UT-1.

The vessel was mobilized from Norway after the completion of a vessel upgrade, which included the installation of batteries to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, said to be in line with DeepOcean’s commitment to reduce CO2 emissions by 45 per cent by 2030.

“We are extremely pleased to receive this award as it is a testament to the confidence our clients have in DeepOcean’s ability to provide pipeline burial solutions in diverse soil conditions,” said Tony Stokes, President of the Americas for DeepOcean.

“We are looking forward to a successful campaign and the continuation of building our presence in the global trenching market through supporting our clients with market leading assets and delivering targeted results.”

DeepOcean did not reveal the value of the contract or the name of the client.

To remind, in its 2022 financial results, DeepOcean reported it had experienced record high activity in North America, as well as strong growth in Europe. Namely, the Norwegian company saw a revenue increase of 13.4 per cent last year, said to be mainly driven by inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) work in the oil and gas sector.

Speaking about other recent company-related news, it is worth mentioning that DeepOcean entered into a two-year time charter agreement with Olympic Subsea for the multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) Olympic Ares which will be deployed in the renewables and oil and gas industries.