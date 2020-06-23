DeepTech expands with new testing pool and crane
- Equipment
DeepTech Oil Services has expanded its premises with a new testing pool and crane.
This adds to its 3600m² custom built facility in Cairo and means engineers can test prototype remotely operated vehicle (ROV) technology.
The company added six new ROVs to its fleet at the end of last year bringing its total to 13 work class and inspection class vehicles.
Managing Director of DeepTech Oil Services, Ahmed Soliman, said: “Our facility includes a workshop and yard, warehouse, office and training area and this testing pool further enhances our base. We are strategically positioned in Cairo for fast access to airports and ports and response to the Mediterranean fields.
“Now we can continue to try and test our new technology in-house to maintain our position at the forefront of deepwater projects.”
