Delegation meets to discuss EuroAsia Interconnector

October 28, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Project developer of the EuroAsia Interconnector and the Cypriot and Israeli delegations have met in Nicosia, Cyprus, to discuss the electricity link that will connect Israel, Cyprus, Greece and continental Europe.

Delegation of the Israeli regulatory authority and presidents of the Cyprus and Israel electricity regulatory authorities. Source: EuroAsia Interconnector

A delegation of the Israeli and Cypriot Ministries of Energy, the Israeli and Cypriot energy regulatory authorities, and the Israeli and Cypriot transmission system operators (TSOs) took part in the coordination meeting.

The EuroAsia Interconnector is a multi-terminal high-voltage, direct current scheme which will comprise three converter stations with sea electrodes, interconnected by cables.

The project is set to end the energy isolation of Cyprus as it is the last EU member state which remains fully isolated without any electricity or gas interconnections.

EuroAsia Interconnector entered the construction phase earlier this month.

At full deployment, the 500 kV interconnector will allow the transfer of 2,000 MW of electricity. The first phase is expected to be operational within 2025.

The link is a Project of Common Interest (PCI) and has been included in the EU’s list of PCI infrastructures since 2013.

