Deutsche ReGas hires S5 Agency World to manage shuttle tankers at Lubmin LNG terminal

January 26, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Port services provider S5 Agency World has entered into a contract with Deutsche ReGas to act as terminal agent at the new Deutsche Ostsee LNG terminal at Lubmin Port.

The floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) serving as the terminal was officially launched on 14 January, with the inauguration ceremony attended by German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Related Article Posted: 13 days ago Deutsche Ostsee LNG import terminal in Lubmin to start up Posted: 13 days ago

The LNG terminal in Lubmin is the first and, so far, only completely privately financed floating LNG terminal in Germany. It has a regasification capacity of up to 5.2 bcm of natural gas per year.

Under the agreement, S5 will manage the incoming clearance, pilot coordination and necessary paperwork for three shuttle tankers working between a floating storage unit moored near the port in the Baltic Sea and the floating regasification vessel Neptune and the Lubmin terminal.

The S5 team will handle all port calls for the project as part of its exclusive contract.

LNG tanker Coral Furcata alongside FSRU Neptune in Lubmin, Germany. Courtesy of S5 Agency World

Jason Berman, S5 Agency World Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are very pleased to be working with Deutsche ReGas on this very important project for the region and for Germany. We will bring all our experience working with LNG carriers around the world to this project to ensure the shuttle tankers are able to operate smoothly between the storage vessel and the floating regasification plant that will boost gas supply for the German market. We look forward to working with Deutsche ReGas and all parties involved in the project.”

Stephan Knabe, Chairman at Deutsche ReGas, added: “S5 Agency World brings the experience and expertise in the field of LNG carriers to manage the vessel movements necessary for smooth operations and ensure the Lubmin terminal is fully utilised. With Germany needing to make up a shortfall in gas for power across the country, we are pleased to be working with the S5 team as they bring a focus on high-quality, efficient operations as one of the gas sector’s leading port agents.”