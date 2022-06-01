DNV approves HAV Group’s hydrogen energy system for cruise ships

June 1, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Classification society DNV has awarded the Norwegian technology provider HAV Group ASA preliminary approval for its hydrogen-based energy system for cruise ships.

Illustration. Source: DNV/HAV Group

The preliminary approval through DNV comes on the back of the recently received statement of preliminary assessment for the technology issued by the Norwegian Maritime Authority.

DNV’s approval means that HAV Group can confidently enter the final design stage and is one step closer to commercialising its hydrogen system, the company stated.

“The alternative design approval process is used for novel ship designs that cannot be approved with the current prescriptive regulations and the final approval is granted by the Flag State. We at DNV, were very pleased that HAV Group ASA selected us as their chosen partner to carry out a third-party verification review as part of the alternative design approval process”, explained Ivar Håberg, director of Approval, Ship Classification at DNV Maritime.

He added that the assessments have shown that the preliminary design complied with the goal and functional requirements in the IGF Code (IMO International Code of Safety for Ships using Gases or other Low-flashpoint Fuels), which proves that the concept fulfils the initial criteria for safe and reliable operations with hydrogen as ship fuel.

“Getting a hydrogen energy system off the ground is a complex and very challenging undertaking, and we are very proud to have come this far. Getting to this stage has been the result of four years of cooperation with our internal and external partners in the FreeCo2ast project and excellent support from experts at DNV. Their guidance has been essential in successfully navigating the alternative design process”, said Gunnar Larsen, CEO of HAV Group ASA.

The system uses liquefied hydrogen storage and fuel cells and was created as part of the FreeCO2ast project, which is currently developing a high-capacity hydrogen energy system that can be retrofitted onboard two coastal cruise vessels owned by the Norwegian operator Havila Kystruten.

In a separate project, DNV also supported HAV Group with Hazard Identification (HAZID study) and Quantitative Risk Analysis (QRA) for every aspect of its hydrogen fuel system, including bunkering, storage tanks, the fuel supply system and other auxiliary systems that are connected to the hydrogen system onboard the vessels.

