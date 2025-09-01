DNV
DNV renews maritime collab with Singapore Institute of Technology

Collaboration
September 1, 2025

Class society DNV has renewed its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), continuing their collaboration in maritime education, applied research, and innovation.

The updated agreement builds on a 2022 framework, with an expanded focus on decarbonization, digitalization, and talent development to support Singapore’s maritime ambitions.

Back in September 2022, the two parties inked the MoU with an ambition to advance net-zero ambitions in Singapore’s maritime sector and support the new generation workforce.

Under the renewed MoU, DNV will contribute domain expertise in maritime decarbonization and digitalization to support SIT’s Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering Joint Degree Programme, and work with SIT to co-develop postgraduate programs that align with industry needs.

SIT will leverage DNV’s open simulation platform, the Simulation Trust Centre (STC), to support applied research and education in optimizing ship and system design for energy management, operational efficiency, and autonomous operations.

In addition, the collaboration will extend to integrated work-study attachments, capstone projects, and the promotion of industrial doctorate and master pathways to upskill maritime professionals. DNV experts may also be appointed as adjunct or joint professors at SIT.

“Our renewed partnership with DNV underscores our mutual dedication to driving maritime innovation and sustainability through robust industry-academia collaboration. By harnessing DNV’s extensive expertise and global insights, we aim to develop impactful solutions in maritime decarbonization, digitalization, and autonomous systems,” Bernard Nee, Deputy President (Industry & Community) at the Singapore Institute of Technology, commented.

“This collaboration also allows SIT to enhance our applied learning approach, nurture talent through practical exposure, and fortify the ecosystem for lifelong learning, thereby contributing to Singapore’s ambition of becoming a leading global maritime hub.”

“As Singapore accelerates its drive to become a global maritime hub, building competence across the industry will be essential. This renewed collaboration with SIT brings together DNV’s technical leadership and SIT’s academic strengths to support the development of professionals equipped to contribute to a more efficient and resilient maritime sector,” Antony M Dsouza, Regional President & Director, Southeast Asia, Pacific & India, Maritime at DNV, said.

Both parties will also work alongside industry partners on applied research and development initiatives under the Sustainable Maritime Engineering Strategic Translational Research Programme.

Key focus areas include zero-emission and autonomous ships, shore-based remote control and simulation systems, and upstream maritime infrastructure, including shore charging and future fuels.

In collaboration with the Singapore Maritime Foundation, DNV and SIT intend to further advance Competency-Based Education, ensuring graduates are equipped with the practical, real-world skills needed to meet the evolving demands of the maritime sector.

