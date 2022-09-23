DNV, SIT team up on maritime decarbonization 

September 23, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Classification society DNV has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) to advance net-zero ambitions in Singapore’s maritime sector and support the new generation workforce.

As part of the three-year partnership, DNV Maritime Decarbonization & Autonomy Regional Centre of Excellence will help spearhead multiple research & development (R&D) and educational initiatives in collaboration with SIT’s Sustainable Maritime Engineering Strategic Translational Research Programme.

The partners have agreed to cooperate on:

development of ship and system designs using simulation-based approaches;

joint industry applied research projects with entities in the Singapore maritime ecosystem within the areas of decarbonization & digitalization;

a deeper and wider knowledge exchange between the two.

“This MOU represents a new level of collaboration with SIT, and the beginning of a partnership focused on innovation, education and cooperation that will help accelerate the maritime industry’s sustainable transition goals,” said Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, Regional Manager South-East Asia, Pacific & India, Maritime at DNV.

Under the MOU, SIT and other maritime entities in Singapore will be able to use DNV’s Simulation Trust Centre for educational and R&D purposes. The duo’s research will focus on advancing zero-emission and autonomous ships; shore remote control and simulation centres; shore charging and future fuel bunkering infrastructure.

Under the agreement, DNV intends to transfer knowledge in maritime decarbonization and digitalization to SIT to develop industry postgraduate programmes. The collaboration brings together the university’s applied learning pedagogy and DNV’s Simulation Trust Centre to conduct lessons on optimizing ships, and system design for advanced hydrodynamics, energy management system, emission control, and system safety. Students will also gain opportunities to collaborate with DNV on capstone projects in novel maritime technology applications, perform their Integrated Work Study Programme at DNV, and co-organize student competitions.

“Singapore is a global maritime hub which supports the test-bedding of innovative solutions. It is paramount that we engage both Institutes of Higher Learning as well as industry stakeholders to ensure that R&D efforts and investments are supporting the maritime transformation, and we are proud to lead the change with SIT,” Dr. Shahrin Osman, Director of DNV Maritime Decarbonization & Autonomy Regional Centre of Excellence, said.

The centre, set up in 2021, focuses on maritime digitalization, decarbonization and port capabilities in support of South-East Asia’s transition to a smart and sustainable future. The centre organizes roundtables and seminars on maritime green transition trends, and conducts joint industry projects.

“Our collaboration with DNV offers valuable opportunities for SIT to intensify R&D that will help boost Singapore as a leading and sustainable maritime hub by leveraging new technologies and innovation. Additionally, the close academia-industry partnership will enhance authentic learning for our students and contribute towards capability building in the local maritime industry and across its ecosystem. SIT is delighted to partner with DNV in this endeavour,” Prof John Thong, Deputy President (Academic) & Provost, SIT, said.

Singapore has been at the forefront of the decarbonization push launching numerous collaborations and initiatives to spur the development of zero-emission fuels and required infrastructure.