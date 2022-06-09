DNV to boost data infrastructure verification and uptake with SHI, KD

June 9, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Classification society DNV has signed two memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Norwegian digital solutions provider Kongsberg Digital (KD).

Photo: DNV

The partners agreed to closely cooperate on improving DNV’s data infrastructure verification as well as further strengthening SHI’s and KD’s respective vessel and system design when it comes to providing standardised data access for ship owners.

The MOUs were signed at the Posidonia trade fair in Athens – where DNV celebrated 100 years of operation in Greece.

Building upon ongoing data infrastructure (D-inf) type approval projects Samsung and Kongsberg Digital are currently undertaking with DNV, the partners decided to deepen the cooperation with the new MOU.

Specifically, the MOU is aimed at enhancing DNV’s D-Inf rules and supporting greater uptake by the industry. Samsung and Kongsberg Digital will actively contribute to the development of the D-Inf rules, providing feedback on the current rules as well as future versions.

“We appreciate the close cooperation with DNV and their openness to our input when developing their requirements and rules,” Oh Seong-Il, Senior Executive Vice President, Head of Sales Division from SHI, said.

“To build efficient data infrastructure into a vessel, as well as the related shore infrastructure, all stakeholders need to contribute. We are confident that this close cooperation will help to enhance our ship design, while providing a digital platform for future newbuilding orders.”

“Classification societies have always relied on the cooperation of industry to help us shape the rules which lay the foundation for safe and efficient ship design and operation,” Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO, DNV Maritime, noted.

“Today, with more integrated and connected vessels and systems, and rapidly evolving digital technologies, we must be more agile, which makes broad cooperation more vital than ever. We highly value our work with Samsung and Kongsberg. Their … constructive approach enables us to develop standards that can help enable the whole industry to enhance data infrastructure, exchange and use.”

“Kongsberg Digital has worked closely with DNV over many years, and we appreciate their collaborative approach to developing standards and industry needs, as well as our common goal of bringing the industry together,” Kim Evanger, Vice President Maritime Partnerships at Kongsberg Digital, said.

Photo: DNV

“Standardising data and using this efficiently to enhance safety, efficiency and environmental performance is not the responsibility of one party, but something where all stakeholders must contribute. Only together can we realize the full potential that the digital transformation can bring to the maritime and offshore industry.”

Data standards and infrastructure technology are rapidly developing, a trend that is only likely to accelerate over the next decade as the industry matures and more companies come on board.

“Increasing the availability of high-quality and trustworthy data can build new businesses and enhance the industry’s drive towards improved maintenance, fuel consumption, safety, and more efficient end-to-end logistic chains.”