DOF secures near 30-year Argentina run with TotalEnergies for one vessel, finds buyer for another

September 24, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Norway’s vessel owner DOF Group has landed a contract extension for work offshore Argentina for one vessel and inked a deal to sell another.

Skandi Patagonia; Source: DOF

In the first deal, DOF landed a contract extension for Skandi Patagonia. This is a 2000-built construction support vessel (CSV) with a 50-tonne crane and offering diving service capacities.

The new contract will see the vessel continue working with its current client, TotalEnergies, in Argentina. Starting in January 2026, the deal has a duration of three years, with two further one-year extension options.

“We are looking forward to continuing our support of TotalEnergies in Argentina with Skandi Patagonia, a vessel which has been operating in the same region with the same client since it was delivered from the yard in year 2000,” said Mons Aase, DOF Group ASA CEO.

“This contract is a testament to our successful collaboration, and shows that a well-maintained vessel can extend the useful lifetime and provide attractive returns.”

Under the second deal, DOF’s subsidiary, DOF Denmark, signed an agreement with an undisclosed buyer to sell the anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) Skandi Handler.

The 2002-built vessel, which is of Ulstein 722 LE design, is planned to be delivered to the new owner in Q4 2025.

This comes on the heels of moorings hook-up services contract that the Norwegian player secured in the Asia Pacific region (APAC) earlier this month. The firm also landed contract extensions for PSVs Skandi Flora and Skandi Mongstad with Equinor.

