Back to overview
Home Subsea Second recent win in APAC: DOF to deliver moorings hook-up services

Second recent win in APAC: DOF to deliver moorings hook-up services

Project & Tenders
September 16, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian vessel owner DOF Group has secured a new contract in the Asia Pacific region (APAC), this time for moorings hook-up services.

Source: DOF Group

The scope covers DOF’s full suite of in-house project management, engineering, procurement and logistics support services and will see Skandi Hercules used for related mooring and subsea installation services.

Offshore execution is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026, with the vessel utilization expected to be approximately four weeks.

The size of the contract is limited, which DOF defines as a contract with a value of up to $15 million.

The 109.6-meter-long vessel previously provided the same services offshore West Australia.

The Norwegian company last month also announced a long-term commitment in the APAC region for a construction support vessel (CSV) designed for subsea construction, inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services up to 3,000 meters of depth.

The contract was awarded by an international operator and has a duration of one year, commencing in January 2026, with further extension options.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz




Related news

List of highlighted news articles