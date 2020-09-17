DOF Subsea scores Angola FSV gig

September 17, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

DOF Subsea: Skandi Seven

DOF Subsea has secured an integrated field support vessel (FSV) contract with an undisclosed international oil company in Angola.

The project will utilise Skandi Seven for a minimum of 303 firm vessel days plus 365 days of options.

The contract also includes the potential supply of additional vessels, as required by client.

DOF Subsea will during the project deliver integrated FSV services, project management, engineering, procurement and logistics within deep-water construction and maintenance of existing subsea assets.

Work packages under the contract also include services for transportation and installation of flexible products and various subsea equipment.

Mons S. Aase, CEO, DOF Subsea said,

“I am pleased that DOF Subsea is trusted with another contract in Angola.

“This project will secure utilisation for our integrated FSV team and assets, strengthening our position as a leading one-stop solutions provider for integrated subsea operations across multiple disciplines.

“DOF Subsea is continuously working to develop efficient services without compromise to safety.”

In October last year, DOF Subsea secured two contracts totaling more than 160 vessel days for Skandi Seven and Skandi Skansen in Africa.

Skandi Seven was also carrying out operations for a repeat international energy company in Angola.

The vessel delivered integrated FSV services, project management and engineering.