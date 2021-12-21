Dong Fang targets cable lay ops with latest vessel buy

December 21, 2021, by Adnan Durakovic

Taiwan’s Dong Fang Offshore will convert the Construction and Flex Lay vessel, Polar Onyx, purchased from GC Rieber Shipping, into a cable laying vessel.

Polar Onyx is the first flexible lay vessel owned by a Taiwanese owner, and will be the first vessel of its kind to fly the Taiwanese flag once reflagging is completed in the first half of 2022, Dong Fang said.

”We are excited to be the first Taiwanese ship owner to lead the charge on investment in assets suitable for the rapidly expanding cable lay market worldwide. The vessel joins our growing fleet of high specification, fit-for purpose assets, and allows us to proudly say we can deliver a turnkey cable lay spread to developers constructing offshore wind farms in Taiwan,” Ben Darrington, COO of Dong Fang Offshore, said.

Polar Onyx is currently in Europe and is expected to arrive in Taiwan in the first half of 2022.

The vessel is already booked for her first project, supporting cable installation and burial works for an offshore wind contractor.

Dong Fang said that the work has started on the engineering for the conversion to a high-specification, high-workability cable laying vessel suitable for the challenging conditions faced in the region.

Polar Onyx will be converted in Taiwan, with an estimated completion at the end of 2023.

The Norwegian-built vessel is 130 metres long, 25 metres wide, and is fitted with a DP3 positioning system and a 250 MT heave compensated crane.

The vessel also features diesel-electric propulsion, accommodation for 130 persons, over 1,700 square metres of deck space, and two fully integrated work class ROVs.

Polin Chen, CEO of Dong Fang Offshore, said: ”We look forward to constructive dialogue with developers and contractors to deliver localised solutions, high-value green jobs for Taiwanese and ultimately accelerate Taiwan’s transition to green energy.”

Founded in 2019, Dong Fang is the largest owner and operator of dedicated wind farm support vessels in Asia Pacific.