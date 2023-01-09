Dorian LPG partners Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center

January 9, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

US-headquartered liquefied petroleum gas shipping company Dorian LPG has signed a partnership agreement with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping to cooperate on decarbonisation projects.

The not-for-profit research and development center is aimed at accelerating the transition towards a net-zero future for the maritime industry.

Together with partners, the center drives and facilitates the development and implementation of new technologies, while building confidence in new concepts and mature viable strategic ways to achieve necessary systemic and regulatory changes.

Recently, the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center outlined 4 key actions to fast-track decarbonization.

As one of the VLGC owners and operators with in-house technical and commercial management, Dorian LPG will share with the center its experience and capabilities that are relevant to decarbonization projects.

“To meet and exceed the industry’ decarbonization targets there is an essential need for research and development collaboration amongst shipping and logistics organizations. We believe that the Center is performing a very important service to the industry and are happy to contribute Dorian expertise from Copenhagen, Athens, and the U.S. to help facilitate some of their important work,” John Hadjipateras, Chairman and CEO of Dorian LPG said.

The firm currently owns and operates a fleet of 22 modern VLGCs. The twenty-two VLGCs in the fleet have an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cbm and an average age, excluding 2 chartered-in VLGCs.