Dril-Quip inks collaboration agreement with Proserv

Dril-Quip and Proserv have signed a collaboration agreement whereby Dril-Quip will rely upon Proserv for the development and manufacturing of its subsea control systems as a supplier.

The arrangement follows Dril-Quip’s strategic decision to consolidate the supply and development of control systems with a dedicated subsea controls provider.

In addition, the agreement establishes a framework where Proserv and Dril-Quip may pursue joint marketing and collaboration efforts, with Dril-Quip providing subsea trees and Proserv providing subsea controls.

Blake DeBerry, Dril-Quip’s CEO, said: “We are pleased to announce this strategic collaboration between Dril-Quip and Proserv which allows us to leverage capabilities and enhance our product offerings. Our collaboration will provide significant benefits to our customers in the subsea production system market and allows access to complementary award-winning subsea technologies at competitive pricing. This agreement aligns the interests of both companies in leveraging their respective technical and engineering expertise to deliver high quality subsea trees and controls that will save customers time and money, all while enhancing the execution of their offshore projects. We look forward to engaging with Proserv and our customers with these expanded offerings.”

Davis Larssen, Proserv Controls CEO, stated, “We believe Proserv and Dril-Quip entering this agreement is an exciting and refreshing development for operators and our whole industry as we strive for value solutions focused on best-in-class technologies. While Proserv will continue to operate independently, Proserv will also now support Dril-Quip with the supply of subsea controls to Dril-Quip’s overall subsea offering, including fully integrated solutions that provide customers access to best-in-class systems and service. At Proserv, our clear focus is the continued development and supply of market leading control systems. Our customers value our focus and we are attentive to their current and future needs as we continue to invest in our technology and build on our reputation for reliability and non-obsolescence, while enabling advanced data management and maximizing the benefits offered by digitalization as we move forward.”

David Currie, Proserv CEO, added, “Following our restructuring in 2019 and the creation of two focused divisions, this agreement reflects the next logical stage for the Proserv Controls business as it continues to focus on the core strengths of technology and innovative partnering for customer success, as evident here with Dril-Quip, as the only truly independent and focused controls provider in an industry that looks to new solutions going forward.”