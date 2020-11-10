Drydock works begin for 1st cruise ship built in China for local market

November 10, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Shipbuilder Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS), part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has started the drydock works for the first cruise ship ordered by CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Limited, a joint venture between CSSC and cruise company Carnival Corporation.

On 10 November, the beginning of hull erection works, as well as the coin ceremony for the newbuild, took place at the Shanghai shipyard.

Image Courtesy: Fincantieri

The new unit, which is expected to be delivered in 2023, will accommodate about 4,250 passengers, in addition to 1,400 crew members. It will be the first cruise ship built in China for the Chinese market.

The joint venture will also be in charge of operating the unit.

Another joint venture was set up by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and CSSC Cruise Technology Development Co. Ltd (CCTD). It grants a technology license of the ship model platform and provides a series of technical services to SWS, including project management activities, supply chain management and sales of fundamental systems and components.

During the China International Import Export (CIIE) 2020 in Shanghai, Marine Interiors, a subsidiary of Fincantieri, also signed a contract with SWS for the supply of about 2,800 cabins to be installed on the first unit of the program. Materials and components will be supplied from Italy and then installed in China, under the supervision of Fincantieri China.

“The production is moving forward as planned. This is an excellent sign for the cruise industry in China and it confirms the strong commitment of Fincantieri, CSSC and the Carnival group in this very difficult moment we are living in,” Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri, commented, adding that today’s milestone demonstrates the determination of the entire sector in tackling the crisis.