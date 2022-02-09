DSCV Van Gogh on two-year charter with Mermaid

February 9, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Mermaid Subsea Services has entered into a two-year charter-in contract for the DP2 diving support construction vessel (DSCV) Van Gogh.

Source: Ultra Deep Subsea

The vessel, already delivered to Mermaid Subsea Services, will be immediately deployed to support the company’s subsea projects.

Van Gogh will undertake inspection, repairs, and maintenance contracts as well as perform saturation diving in support of construction interventions, and ongoing field maintenance and call-out repair.

Mermaid Subsea Services (Thailand) has already secured subsea contracts worth circa $12 million that will utilize the DSCV for a scheduled duration of approximately 120 days, expected to end in June.

In the interim, Mermaid is actively bidding on more work in the Asia Pacific and is targeting utilizing the vessel for several prospective longer-term projects in West Africa.

The contract also includes two one-year extension options, which, if exercised, would extend the charter period through to February 2026.

Van Gogh comes with built-in saturation diving and air diving system, 120 beds, and a 150-ton crane. The 111-meter long vessel is equipped with diesel-electric frequency controlled propulsion, azimuth thrusters, and 1,000 m2 deck space suitable for wellhead servicing, inspection and construction diving, and ROV support.