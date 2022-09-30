DSME, ABS chart decarbonization path for ship designs

September 30, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

American Burea of Shipping (ABS) and South Korea’s shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) have formed a joint development project to create a decarbonization strategy for DSME’s LNG carrier designs.

Signed at Gastech, the project will see ABS and DSME investigate carbon emission performance of ships in various segments. Specialists from ABS’ Simulation Center in Singapore will then simulate the performance of a range of decarbonization technologies. The outcomes of the JDP will allow DSME to compare and select the best decarbonization options for each specific ship segment.

“ABS has world-class capabilities in understanding emissions technologies and developing decarbonization strategies thanks to our network of sustainability centers. Our industry-leading simulation center allows us to understand in rich detail how the various options play out at the fleet or individual vessel level. We are well positioned to support DSME with this exciting project,” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability.

“The task of reducing greenhouse gas emissions has now become a global concern and a key topic regardless of industry. We will maintain our leading position in the market by developing various technical options for decarbonization,” said Jun-Lyoung Seo, EVP / CTO, Head of Engineering and Technology Unit, DSME.

The cooperation announcement comes on the heels of approval in principle ABS awarded DSME at Gastech for the design of cargo tanks on board super-large, liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) carriers.

The cargo tank of approximately 15,000 cbm will be mounted on a 100,000 cbm LCO2 carrier and is designed for operational efficiency in a vertical asymmetric structure to maximize the loading weight, so enough space can be provided to install LNG propulsion engines and carbon capture devices for future vessel designs.

DSME plans to develop new materials for LCO2 carrier cargo tanks and new ship designs that can increase ship owners’ operational efficiency as value chains in the carbon capture and carbon transport sector continue to mature.

The shipyard has also teamed up with Korean Register to develop new propulsion systems capable of handling green fuels including ammonia and hydrogen.

To be used as marine fuels ammonia and hydrogen need more careful consideration in the context of their technical requirements. These include the toxicity of ammonia, hydrogen embrittlement, cryogenic conditions equivalent to -253 ° C, diffusion characteristics, as well as ensuring the same level of safety as existing ships.

DSME aims to commercialize ammonia-powered container ships by 2025 based on its advanced technology, and is at an advanced stage in developing eco-friendly fuel technologies, including low-carbon ammonia carriers and liquefied CO2 carriers.

Earlier this month, the shipyard signed a tentative deal with compatriot Hanwha Corporation which, if realized, is expected to put the yard on a more profitable path.

The debt-ridden shipbuilder has been under state management for 21 years now.