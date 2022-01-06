DSME bags another LNG carrier order from Maran Gas

January 6, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has received an order for two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from the Greek shipping company Maran Gas Maritime.

LNG carrier built by DSME (Courtesy of DSME)

The order, worth KRW 502.1 billion (around $419.6 million), is the option volume of the contract from November last year.

Securing its first order early in 2022, DSME will build two large 174,000 cbm LNG carriers at Okpo Shipyard. The carriers are expected to be delivered to the owner in the second half of 2025.

As disclosed, the ships will be equipped with a dual fuel propulsion engine (ME-GI) and a more advanced gas management system to comply with strict greenhouse gas emission regulations.

“We succeeded in winning the first order about ten days earlier than last year, which was a booming year, so the outlook for this year is also bright”, said an official from DSME.

Maran Gas Maritime is a subsidiary of the Angelicoussis Group, the largest shipping company in Greece. The group is said to be DSME’s largest customer, having ordered 114 ships from the first contract in 1994.

The company’s chairman Maria Angelicussis, who took office last year, awarded her first new construction project to DSME last November and exercised the option in a short period of time, thus confirming the trust in DSME’s technology, the shipbuilder said.

To remind, the vessel order, worth $411 million, included two 174,000 cbm LNG carriers, equipped with a dual-fuel propulsion engine and an advanced re-liquefaction system. The eco-friendly ships are to be delivered by the second half of 2024.

For this order, DSME selected French containment specialist GTT to design LNG tanks that will feature the NO96 GW membrane containment system.