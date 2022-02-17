DSME orders GTT tank design for Maran Gas LNGCs

February 17, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

French LNG containment specialist GTT has received a tank design order for four new Maran Gas LNG carriers (LNGCs) from South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

Illustration only; Courtesy of DSME

DSME is building these four new ships for Maran Gas Maritime. This is a subsidiary of the Angelicoussis Group, Greece’s largest shipping company.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the LNG carriers. Of these, each will offer a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres. The tanks will feature the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology that the tech specialist developed.

Deliveries of the vessels will take place in the third and fourth quarters of 2025.

According to Clarkson Research, the shipyard built 174, the world’s largest number of 686 LNG carriers currently in operation. This amounts to about 25 per cent.

On the other hand, GTT joined forces to look into the transportation of liquid hydrogen (LH2) for the energy transition. These plans specifically include a preliminary LH2 carrier design.