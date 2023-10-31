€900 million win for Prysmian in New York

October 31, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Prysmian Group has signed an agreement worth approximately €900 million to deliver submarine and land power cable systems for what is said to be one of the largest transmission infrastructure projects in the U.S.

Clean Path New York is an $11 billion renewable energy project comprising 3,800 MW of wind and solar power from more than 20 new wind and solar generation resources and a new 175-mile underground and submarine transmission link.

Under the terms of the agreement, Prysmian is responsible for the design, manufacture, construction, installation, and commissioning of the project’s HVDC 400 KV single-core cable system with XLPE insulation, conditional upon Clean Path New York issuing its notice to proceed in spring 2024.

“We are proud to support Clean Path New York in meeting New York State’s ambitious climate goals to be 70% carbon-free by 2030,” said Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects BU, Prysmian Group. “Clean Path New York is one of the largest transmission infrastructure projects to be executed in New York State and is one the first 400 kV HVDC interconnectors to be built by Prysmian around the world.”

Clean Path New York is a public-private collaboration between Invenergy, energyRe, and the New York Power Authority.

The project is expected to enable the delivery of more than 7.5 million megawatt-hours of emissions-free energy every year, enough to power more than 1.5 million New York households.

Pending the required public permits and approvals, the transmission line is expected to begin construction in 2024 and begin operation in 2027.

“Through this agreement with Prysmian, Clean Path NY is securing technology to deliver electricity New Yorkers can count on,” said Shashank Sane, Executive Vice President of Transmission at Invenergy and Glenn Goldstein, President of Clean Path New York for energyRe.

“High-voltage direct current transmission can reshape our country’s power grid by providing unmatched reliability and resilience. Despite industry headwinds, this agreement represents progress toward New York’s climate and sustainability goals.”

In terms of Prysmian’s other activities in the U.S., the Italian cabling giant earlier this month completed the installation and HV testing activities at the first utility-scale offshore wind farm in the States.

The 134-kilometer submarine power cables were manufactured at Prysmian’s centers of excellence in Pikkala, Finland, and Arco Felice, Italy, while marine installation operations were performed by the Cable Enterprise and Ulisse cable laying vessels.