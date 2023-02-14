Eco Marine Power to launch Eco Ship Technical study with UAE shipowner

February 14, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Japan-based technology company Eco Marine Power (EMP) has been hired by an unnamed shipping company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to undertake a joint Eco Ship technical study related to renewable energy solutions for ships.

EMP said that the study will also include investigating innovative methods to improve energy efficiency onboard ships via the use of energy-saving devices including propeller modifications and the use of more energy-efficient electrical devices.

Additionally, these companies will jointly evaluate the performance of an Aquarius Marine Solar Power system that will be supplied by EMP and is currently being installed onboard a ship in their fleet. Several maritime technology providers will also support the study including Furukawa Battery & KEI System.

Namely, this would underly potential installation of solar panels on hatch covers of the bulker. The energy collected by the marine solar panel array(s) or string(s) of photovoltaic (PV) panels can be used to power a DC load, provide a source of back-up or emergency power, or be connected to an AC load via an inverter.

Initially the study will focus on a geared Handymax vessel and incorporate design elements of the Aquarius Eco Handymax design concept. However fleet-wide solutions will also be investigated in areas that may lead to improvements in vessel energy efficiency plus lower operational costs and improve safety.

The Aquarius Eco Handymax ship design concepts include the integrated sail-assisted propulsion & solar power system known as Aquarius Marine Renewable Energy (Aquarius MRE) and a range of energy-saving devices including an air lubrication system (ALS).

Credit Eco Marine Power

“This study project along with the installation of equipment is a great opportunity for Eco Marine Power and our partners to demonstrate the technologies and solutions we have been developing for a number of years including Aquarius Marine Renewable Energy which was granted Approval-in-Principle by ClassNK in 2021,” Greg Atkinson, President at Eco Marine Power, said.