Eco Wave Power advancing Jaffa Port project

August 13, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Eco Wave Power has secured the engineering coordination permit from the Municipality of Tel-Aviv Jaffa for the deployment of the grid connection works of the EWP-EDF One wave energy project in the Port of Jaffa, Israel.

This permit allows Eco Wave Power to proceed with the path towards electric cable laying works, for the electric transmission cables that will connect the EWP-EDF One Jaffa Port project, with the IEC (Israel Electric Company) sub-station.

Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power, stated:

“As the construction of our wave energy power station nears completion, this permit will enable us to proceed with the electric cable laying portion, which is bringing us even closer to deploying our second grid-connected wave energy power station.”

The Eco Wave Power cable system will span approximately 170 metres of underground cables.

Due to the onshore nature of the Eco Wave Power technology, the grid connection works will be straightforward and will not involve any cable laying on the seabed.

In addition, the cable length will be significantly shorter and more cost-efficient than cables used for offshore energy projects.

This highlights the significant advantages of the EWP onshore technology, in comparison with offshore solutions.

A sub-contractor will carry out the works, which should complete in the upcoming months.

Earlier this year, Ron Huldai, the Mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa, stated:

“The Eco Wave Power project is the first of its’ kind in Israel, and soon, with its’ connection to the electricity grid, it will provide electricity to approximately 100 households.”

The EWP-EDF one project is a collaboration with EDF Renewables IL and co-funding from the Israeli Energy Ministry.