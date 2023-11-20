Egyptian govt taps Jan De Nul for Egypt-Europe undersea export cable

November 20, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Jan De Nul has signed an agreement with the Egyptian government, represented by the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), to start a study for the construction of an undersea export cable between Egypt and Europe.

Wim Dhont, Offshore Cables Manager at Jan De Nul, and Salah Ezzat, Vice Chairman of EETC, signed the Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Egyptian Energy Minister Mohamed Shaker El-Marqabi and engineer J.P.J. De Nul, CEO of Jan De Nul Group (Source: www.zawya.com).

In late September, the Egyptian government reaffirmed its plans to build an undersea electricity cable connecting Egypt with Europe, so that electricity from Egyptian solar and wind installations can be delivered to the wider European energy market.

The interconnector will transport more than 2 GW of solar and wind power from Egypt to Europe via an undersea power cable about 1,000 kilometers long in water depths along the cable track that run up to 3,000 meters.

Jan De Nul will carry out a financial and technical study with the ultimate intention of participating in the development of the project.

The study covers project financing, the production of green power, the installation and production of transmission systems such as cables, to finding partners to connect to the existing grids in Europe.

The start of the actual project execution is scheduled for 2027.

“We are extremely happy with the conclusion of this agreement. Egypt recognises our expertise to install ever longer export cables on and in the seabed. We recently ordered a new next-generation cable installation vessel, the Fleeming Jenkin, which is twice the size of any existing cable-laying vessel in the world. We are building this ship for exactly this type of project: long distances, great depths,” said Philippe Hutse, Director Jan De Nul Offshore Energy at Jan De Nul Group.

“Egypt is clearly a pioneer in energy transition for the African continent and we look forward to supporting it in this.”