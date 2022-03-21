Eidesvik Offshore grabs bareboat contract for Veritas Viking

March 21, 2022, by Amir Garanovic

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore has secured a bareboat contract for its Veritas Viking survey vessel.

Veritas Viking vessel (Courtesy of Eidesvik Offshore)

Eidesvik Offshore has been awarded a bareboat contract for 100 days with options for extensions with an undisclosed third party operator for Veritas Viking, the company informed on March 18, 2022.

The research/survey vessel will be mobilized from its current location at Bømlo, and the start of the bareboat contract is scheduled ultimo April 2022, according to Eidesvik Offshore.

To remind, Veritas Viking was mobilized in 2021 for a bareboat contract for an undisclosed operator, which started in June and lasted for 130 days.

The contract contributed to Eidesvik Offshore’s increase in earnings for its seismic business segment, which reported net income of approximately $870,000 (NOK 7.7 million) for 2021, according to the company’s most recent financial report, which listed Veritas Viking contract as the main reason for the increase.

This was contrasted with earnings in 2020, when Eidesvik Offshore’s seismic business segment reported the net income of $450,000 (NOK 4.1 million), when the vessel spent most of the first half of the year in warm lay-up, and the rest of the year laid-up.

