Eidesvik PSV prolongs its time with Wintershall Dea

October 31, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Eidesvik Offshore has secured a contract extension with Wintershall Dea for its platform supply vessel (PSV) Viking Princess.

Source: Eidesvik Offshore

Viking Princess was hired by Wintershall Dea Norge back in October 2020 and the first extension option was exercised in October 2021 to prolong the vessel’s stay for one year.

The company used another option to extend the PSV’s assignment in October 2022 and then again in March 2023 Eidesvik disclosed that the contract will be extended from July 2023 to January 2024.

This latest contract extension will run from January 2024 to January 2025.

“This extension is as a quality mark for the operations and services delivered and we look forward to continuing our cooperation with Wintershall Dea,” said Gitte Gard Talmo, CEO and President of Eidesvik Offshore.

Viking Princess was constructed at Kleven Verft in Ulsteinvik and is of a VS489 PSV LNG design. According to Eidesvik, the 2013-built PSV was the world’s first offshore vessel with a battery hybrid energy storage solution replacing a traditional generator.

The vessel was also equipped with a shore power system in November 2021.