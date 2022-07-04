Electromagnetic Geoservices to work for oil company in the Caribbean

July 4, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has secured a contract with an “international oil company” to deliver a survey in the Caribbean.

Under the contract, EMGS is in charge of delivering a Controlled Source Electromagnetic (CSEM) survey for the undisclosed client.

The company plans the survey to start late in the third quarter or the beginning of the fourth quarter of this year, with an approximate acquisition duration of 60 days.

The final acquisition scope under the contract, which has a maximum value of approximately $11 million, has not yet been determined.

EMGS did not reveal any other details about the contract or the client.