Photo: EMGS

Back to overview
Home Subsea Electromagnetic Geoservices to work for oil company in the Caribbean

Electromagnetic Geoservices to work for oil company in the Caribbean

July 4, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has secured a contract with an “international oil company” to deliver a survey in the Caribbean.

Under the contract, EMGS is in charge of delivering a Controlled Source Electromagnetic (CSEM) survey for the undisclosed client.

The company plans the survey to start late in the third quarter or the beginning of the fourth quarter of this year, with an approximate acquisition duration of 60 days.

The final acquisition scope under the contract, which has a maximum value of approximately $11 million, has not yet been determined.

EMGS did not reveal any other details about the contract or the client.

Related Article

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    Damen Shipyards Group

  • Partner

    Boskalis

    With 800 specialized vessels and an unprecedented breadth of activities in 90 countries across six continents we help our clients in the offshore industry…

  • Partner

    KOEDOOD MARINE GROUP