Home Hydrogen New partnership to commission 1 MW electrolyzer for hydrogen valley in Sicily

Collaboration
April 28, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Italian companies Duferco Energia and Ansaldo Green Tech have signed a strategic agreement for the supply and commissioning of a 1 MW electrolyzer, intended for green hydrogen production within the hydrogen valley project in Giammoro, in the province of Messina, Sicily.

Courtesy of Ansaldo Green Tech

It is understood that the electrolyzer, supplied by Ansaldo Green Tech, utilizes anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology, which is said to feature “high efficiency and operational flexibility.” Designed and built within the Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI) initiative funded by the European Union – NextGenerationEU – the system will reportedly be capable of producing over 500 kg of green hydrogen per day, with optimized energy consumption and ensuring 99.9% purity.

According to the partners, the Giammoro hydrogen valley project includes the installation of a 4 MW photovoltaic plant to power the electrolyzer, enabling the production of around 100 tons of green hydrogen per year, which will primarily support the decarbonization of strategic industrial sectors, including steelmaking, logistics and mobility.

With a total investment of €10 million, the hydrogen valley project is expected to have a significant impact on the local economy, fostering job creation and stimulating growth in the green hydrogen production and distribution supply chain.

Massimo Croci, CEO of Duferco Energia, said: “The Hydrogen Valley in Sicily is a concrete step toward the energy transition and strengthening the island’s energy independence. This initiative will not only bring environmental benefits, but also new economic and employment opportunities for the region. Environmental sustainability can go hand in hand with industrial and social development.”

Vittorio Olcese, CEO of Ansaldo Green Tech, commented: “We are extremely proud to contribute to the Giammoro Messina Hydrogen Valley project led by Duferco Energia. This agreement is a significant endorsement of Ansaldo Green Tech’s technology, focused on efficiency and operational flexibility in the production of green hydrogen to decarbonize activities in sectors like mobility, logistics, and hard-to-abate industries such as steelmaking.”

To note, this initiative is part of the European decarbonization strategies outlined in the RePowerEU plan, which aims to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and accelerate the deployment of renewable energy.

