Back to overview
Home Hydrogen New partnership looking to accelerate adoption of AEM electrolyzers

New partnership looking to accelerate adoption of AEM electrolyzers

Collaboration
June 4, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Ionomr Innovations, a Canadian manufacturer of hydrocarbon-based membranes and ionomers, and Jolt Solutions, a Spanish manufacturer of nickel-based activated electrodes, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop turnkey solutions for the faster adoption of anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzers.

Courtesy of Jolt Solutions and Ionomr Innovations

As disclosed, the agreement involves integrating membranes and electrodes to generate knowledge that can be passed to the market to ease development activities and increase the performance, durability, and ease of manufacturing of AEM electrolyzers.

To note, AEM electrolyzer technology is said to be widely recognized as the future of hydrogen production, reportedly offering the benefits of both proton exchange membrane (PEM) and alkaline water electrolyzer (AWE) without the drawbacks.

According to the partners, the AEM solution uses no, or very low levels, of precious metals and can operate at elevated current densities, “giving a smaller footprint and high hydrogen production rate,” while the membrane technology is claimed to prevent hydrogen and oxygen mixing, allowing for “rapid ramp rates and highly effective pairing with renewable technology.”

It is understood that both Jolt and Ionomr have already scaled production to support GW-scale adoption of AEM electrolysis and can further scale as the market grows.

For more hydrogen-related news, click here.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles