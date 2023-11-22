EMEC launches restructuring as it awaits for more favorable tides

November 22, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

The European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), the world’s first and leading facility for demonstrating and testing wave and tidal energy converters, has started consultations with its staff to restructure the company.

Illustration (Courtesy of EMEC/Copyright Alstom)

According to Neil Kermode, the managing director of the Orkney-based test center, the management is now looking to reshape the organization for a change in funding streams, which would result in some redundancies.

“EMEC is a not-for-profit R&D organization and has adapted to changing market and funding landscapes several times over the last 20 years. More recently, we have participated in a wide range of EU programs enabling us to build considerable capacity within the company to support innovation projects.

“Unfortunately, we no longer have access to some of these EU funding streams and many of those projects are coming to an end.

“At the same time, we are seeing a longer-term resurgence in government support for the marine energy sector and the wider net zero agenda in the UK. EMEC also has a strong pipeline of technology developers due to demonstrate in Orkney over the next decade and ambitious plans to expand its infrastructure to meet this growing demand.

“However, there is a gap between now and then and having explored various options following the UK withdrawal from the EU Interreg program, we are now looking to reshape the organization for a change in funding streams and regrettably this will result in some redundancies.

“We are consulting with our staff on the restructure and will ensure that they receive the support they need as we go through this process.

“The future shape of the organization will focus on meeting the needs of industry, delivering pioneering R&D at our test sites in Orkney and internationally, and on being here to help marine energy and other low carbon technologies commercialize,” Kermode said.