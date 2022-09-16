Energy players enter joint R&D project to leverage digital ways in transition to net-zero

September 16, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Offshore energy companies in Brazil have come together for a joint industry research and technology development project focused on addressing technologies to reduce carbon emissions.

The project named i-Concept JIP Phase 2 focuses on the development of applied computational modules to generate and rank offshore conceptual systems, addressing technologies to reduce carbon emissions and creating the foundations to simulate hybrid systems on the expert system FLOCO, combining oil and gas production assets and green energy generation offshore systems.

The participants are Repsol Sinopec Brasil, Shell Brasil Petróleo, and Deep Seed Solutions, among others.

As major work packages, the project will address subsea factory and advanced subsea processing systems, enhanced oil recovery by injection of CO2, carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), and the energy transition.

i-Concept JIP Phase 2 is expected to allow the energy companies to consider, still in the conceptual engineering phase, technologies to reduce their offshore carbon emissions, to support their challenging objectives of net-zero emissions in the medium-term.

“Besides the structured evaluation of an extensive range of archetypes and concepts that prioritizes economic indicators, i-Concept JIP Phase 2 extends the evaluation of the impact of emerging technologies when integrated with a range of different low-carbon energy systems in an offshore environment,” said Marcelo Andreotti, research manager in Production and Operations Facilities at Repsol Sinopec Brasil.

The project is supported by ANP – National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biofuels of Brazil.

