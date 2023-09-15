EPS partners with HD Hyundai to enhance maritime digitalisation

September 15, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Singapore-based ship management company Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has partnered with HD Hyundai Global Services on strategic digital cooperation leveraging digital solutions for carbon emission monitoring, optimising ship operations.

As informed, the two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the 7th Asia-Pacific Regional Marine Digital International Conference hosted by the Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

Under this agreement, EPS aims to foster digital transformation in the maritime industry by using AI-based solution OceanWise.

Specifically, through this platform, real-time operational data from EPS’ fleet will be analysed via its algorithm, allowing for carbon emission monitoring and forecasting without the need for additional equipment installation or investments.

Furthermore, it derives a vessel’s optimal route, taking into account expected waiting times at ports and optimal speeds for each segment of the journey, for optimised carbon reduction.

As part of its decarbonisation journey, EPS has recently held a naming ceremony for its first dual-fuel liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) very large gas carrier (VLGC). The 86,000 cbm gas carrier was named M/V Logan Explorer.

Built at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., this newbuild will initially be chartered to Trafigura.

“As part of our commitment towards decarbonisation, Logan Explorer will be running on dual fuel LPG, lowering our overall carbon footprint and supporting the industry’s energy transition,” EPS stated.

Meanwhile, in June 2023, EPS signed a construction contract for 2+2 LNG dual-fuel LRII tankers with Chinese shipyard Guangzhou Shipbuilding International Co., a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, and CSSC Trading. The delivery of the firm ships is slated for 2025 and 2026.