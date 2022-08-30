Equinor hires Wood for subsea pipeline design

August 30, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Wood has won a contract with Equinor to deliver the detailed design of subsea pipelines for the Halten East development offshore Norway.

Wood’s subsea and pipeline engineering team in Norway will carry out the scope, following the delivery of the concept design and front-end engineering design.

The contract was awarded under an evergreen master services agreement for engineering services with Equinor.

“Wood has been delivering subsea engineering and technology solutions to Equinor for more than 30 years. We are delighted to support the development of the Halten Øst project and the role it will play in supplying secure energy across Europe,” said Matt Kirk, Wood’s president of Specialist Engineering and Consulting.

“We have developed a strong relationship with Equinor, one that is built on trust and confidence in our delivery, and we look forward to continuing our global track record in supporting Equinor to realise the full potential of their assets and portfolios.”

Halten East comprises six discoveries and three prospects, estimated to hold around 100 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of gas and condensate.

The development will use existing facilities and infrastructure as well as a new subsea pipeline system to tie back to the Åsgard B platform in the Norwegian sea.

Aker Solutions is in charge of delivering the subsea production system for the project under a contract secured in May.

Equinor is the operator of the development, while other license partners are Vår Energi, Spirit Energy and Petoro.

The project partners are investing about NOK 9 billion (circa $937.7 million) in the development of the area.