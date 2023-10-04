ESL’s 2nd hybrid vessel launched in India

October 4, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Stellamar, the second unit of a series of 12 plug-in hybrid coasters ordered by ESL Shipping’s subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping, hit the water on October 1 at Chowgule Shipyard in India.

Copyright ESL Shipping

“I would like to thank all parties involved in this successful project. It is great to be back here at Chowgule Shipyard and witness the great progress with the construction of these state-of-the-art vessels. Our customers’ need for a modern and sustainable fleet is increasing day by day and we are happy that we can answer that demand shortly,” said AtoB@C Shipping’s Commercial Director Frida Rowland.

The shipyard has launched construction of six vessels from the series and they are at various progress stages.

The first vessel from the series Electramar was launched in June and is undergoing the final phases of outfitting. The ship is nearing completion and it is expected to be ready for delivery this autumn.

Following the latest launch, the hull sections of the Ecomar will be moved to the slipway for assembly. The steel cutting for the sixth vessel, Terramar, commenced in late June, while the fifth vessel, Maximar, had its keel laid at the end of July.

The delivery of Electramar is set to mark the beginning of a consistent flow of new vessels to AtoB@C Shipping’s fleet. Namely, every three months, a new vessel will follow, until all twelve units are successfully delivered. The final vessel is estimated to be completed in the second quarter of 2026.

Copyright ESL Shipping

The initial order for this series of ships dates back to September 2021, followed by another round of orders in the subsequent year. ESL Shipping exercised an option in August 2022 to build an additional five vessels at the Indian shipyard Chowgule, resulting in a total of twelve ships.

These 1A ice class vessels will incorporate battery packs, shoreside electricity solutions, and electric hybrid capabilities, facilitating emission-free and noise-free port calls. These ships boast a loading capacity of 5,350 dwt, with dimensions of 90 meters in length, 16 meters in breadth, and a draft of 6 meters.

ESL Shipping has stated that these vessels will achieve a remarkable 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, including CO2, per cargo unit transported compared to their existing fleet.

The company’s strategic plan includes the creation of a long-term GreenCoaster pool for these vessels, in collaboration with a consortium of investors comprising institutional and private stakeholders.