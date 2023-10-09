Estonia and Finland to create green shipping corridor

October 9, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Estonia and Finland have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create a green shipping corridor on both sides of the Gulf of Finland, to ensure and accelerate net-zero goals.

Rauno Liivand/Port of Helsinki

As informed, a green corridor will be formed between Helsinki – Tallinn and Vuosaari – Muuga connections. The shipping route is an umbrella or several projects at sea and in shore operations in Helsinki and Tallinn which aim to reduce emissions and increase the use of solutions of zero or near zero emissions.

The signing partners of this MoU are the cities and the ports of Helsinki and Tallinn, Rederi AB Eckerö, Tallink Grupp and Viking Line, Ministry of Climate, Estonia, and it is supported by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Finland.

The goal of this green corridor is to accelerate the transition to climate-neutral and sustainable journeys for both passengers and cargo on the sea routes of Helsinki- Tallinn and Muuga-Vuosaari.

According to the partners, this means that there will be joint roadmaps for shipping companies, cities and ports with founding – and other partners – to assist them with achieving zero-emission goals. Each roadmap will consist of specific milestones, which are achieved taking into account priorities and possible funding.

“It is important that the connection between Helsinki and Tallinn is environmentally even more sustainable in the future. More than the mandatory steps need to be taken to ensure that. It is vital that all major players participate in this activity, so this is a day of great importance and a turning point for working together with all partners in favor of climate and nature,” said Valdo Kalm, CEO of Port of Tallinn.

“We look forward to the co-operation this project offers between all parties. I’m convinced that we can find smart and better solutions of tackling the climate change in this area of ours and to ensure the future growth and welfare of two countries,” stated Ville Haapasaari, CEO of Port of Helsinki.

“The main points of activities in the Green Corridor -projects lie in efforts towards climate neutrality and at the same time in the increasing of passenger and cargo flow between the two countries. It is also vital to strengthen the competitiveness and vitality of the corridor as well as to have some joint scientific studies carried out to enhance project activities and increase knowledge and knowledge-sharing. Joining relevant international initiatives for the development of Green Corridors is also being prepared as part of the activities,” the partners concluded.