EuroAsia Interconnector entering construction phase with launch date set

October 11, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

The inauguration ceremony for the EuroAsia Interconnector, which will connect Israel, Cyprus and Greece with continental Europe, is scheduled to be held on Friday, 14 October.

The EuroAsia Interconnector is a multi-terminal VSC-HVDC scheme that will connect the national grids of the three countries and will comprise converter stations with sea electrodes, interconnected by cables.

Following the approval of the €658 million grant by the European financing mechanism Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) and €100 million by the Recovery and Resilience Fund, the project proceeds to the construction phase.

The project is set to end the energy isolation of Cyprus as an EU member as it is the last member state which remains fully isolated without any electricity or gas interconnections.

Nexans Norway was selected in July as the preferred bidder for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract of the HVDC cable systems for the first stage of the project.

The first phase of the 2,000 MW interconnector is expected to be operational within 2025.

The link is a Project of Common Interest (PCI) and has been included in the EU’s list of PCI infrastructures since 2013.

