Euronav names LNG-ready, scrubber-fitted VLCC duo

January 20, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Belgium’s tanker shipping company Euronav has held a naming ceremony for two very large crude carriers (VLCCs) being built at South Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI).

As informed, the vessels Cassius and Camus were christened at a ceremony that took place on 10 January. The two ships are liquefied natural gas (LNG)-ready and consequently, there is an ability to cut CO2 emissions compared to current market standards.

Furthermore, the units are fitted with exhaust gas scrubber technology and ballast water treatment systems.

Euronav also noted that Cassius joined our fleet on 11 January, while Camus is still under construction.

The shipowner signed a contract with HSHI for two VLCCs back in April 2021. Under the contract, Euronav has the option to contract a third VLCC with the same specifications that would be delivered in the second quarter of 2023.

Furthermore, Euronav said it is working in cooperation with the yard and classification society to include an ammonia-ready notation with the potential to reduce CO2 emissions to zero when technology, logistics and the regulatory framework allows for it.

To remind, the company recently clinched a deal with South Korean shipbuilding firm Daehan Shipbuilding for two new eco-friendly Suezmax tankers which will be built as ammonia/methanol-ready ships. Both tankers are scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2024.

Sourcing fleet renewal from the newbuilding market has primarily been driven by the aim of Euronav “to be at the forefront of innovation” in the energy transition and to drive projects with the potential to decarbonize the transportation of oil, the company said.