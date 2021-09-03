Fednav orders 10 super-eco vessels in Japan

September 3, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Canada-based dry bulk shipping shipping Fednav Limited has signed an agreement with Sumisho Marine Co. and Oshima Shipbuilding to build ten new eco-friendly lakes bulkers.

As disclosed, the ships will be built at Oshima shipyard in Japan, with the first vessel expected to be delivered in mid-2023.

The company expects that the ships’ carbon emissions will be 33% less than the vessels they will replace, including a nitrogen oxides (NOx) footprint at least 87% smaller.

They will be equipped with the latest technology, including Tier III engines and the capability of burning biofuels.

“We are delighted to include these new vessels to our fleet to support the shipping industry and reinforce our commitment to the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway,” said Paul Pathy, President and CEO of Fednav.

“These new vessels are aligned with our long-term strategy to invest in our future and support our transition toward more sustainable shipping.”

The Montreal-headquartered company currently operates a fleet of around 120 owned and chartered vessels.