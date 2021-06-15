Fenix Marine Services chooses renewable fuel for its entire fleet

June 15, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Fenix Marine Services (FMS) has made a large commitment to environmental sustainability in the maritime sector by fully transitioning its fleet of over 300 pieces of container handling equipment from fossil-based diesel fuel to renewable diesel fuel, effective immediately.

Photo: Fenix Marine Services

This transition also covers smaller, support vehicles previously powered by diesel.

As explained, renewable diesel’s (RD) carbon intensity (Ci) rivals battery-electric equipment, reducing particulates by 90%, Nox by 70% and completely eliminating sulfur emissions.

The blend known as RD80 is produced from 80% recycled organic oils/animal fats, and 20% biodiesel, which is made from biomass. This blend has proven to provide the best environmental footprint while minimizing transition costs and time, according to Fenix.

Fenix has secured a long-term commitment to supply its total fuel demand with renewable diesel, ensuring this substantial environmental benefit is truly sustainable.

“Future technologies for low or zero-emissions equipment are still under development,” Sean Pierce, President and CEO of Fenix, commented.

“Renewable diesel allows Fenix to grow responsibly while continuing innovation partnerships for new electric and hydrogen technologies.”

The company has also replaced or repowered over 50 older pieces of equipment with the latest emissions control technologies, including hybrid and hydrogen fuel cells, purchasing renewable energy credits for the entire electrical supply.

Fenix Marine Services in the Port of Los Angeles is one of the largest marine terminals in North America, spanning nearly 300 acres and 4,000 feet of the wharf. Its location is adjacent to the port’s deep-sea channel and a ship-turning basin.