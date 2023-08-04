Fincantieri delivers 2nd next-gen Prima-class cruise ship to NCL

August 4, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has delivered the second of six new Prima-class cruise ships to Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL).

As disclosed, the vessel Norwegian Viva was delivered at Marghera shipyard on 3 August. The new ships will have 143,000-tons, and will be almost 300 meters long, accommodating approximately 3,100 guests. The first ship in this class, Norwegian Prima, was delivered in July last year.

The Prima-class is based on a prototype project developed by Fincantieri, which enhances the consolidated features of NCL’s fleet. In addition, focus was set on energy efficiency, with the twofold aim of optimizing consumption at sea and reducing environmental impact, compliant with all the most recent regulations on this matter, the company stressed.

NCL is part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a U.S.-based company. Besides NCL, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates the Regent Seven Seas Cruises brand, to which Fincantieri will deliver this year in Ancona a third cruise ship, Seven Seas Grandeur, after Seven Seas Explorer (delivered in 2016) and Seven Seas Splendor (delivered in 2020).

The firm also operates Oceania Cruises, for which the Italian shipbuilder delivered Vista, the first of the new generation Allura-class, with the second to be delivered in 2025.

In April this year, NCL published a revamped climate action strategy along with short- and near-term greenhouse gas to support the company’s ambitious pursuit of net-zero by 2050.

The firm’s goal is to reduce GHG intensity by 10% by 2026 and 25% by 2030, compared to a 2019 baseline with intensity measured on a per capacity day basis.