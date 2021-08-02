Fincantieri delivers eco-friendly cruise ship to HAL

August 2, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has delivered a new Pinnacle-class cruise ship to the cruise line Holland America Line (HAL), part of Carnival Corporation.

At 99,800 gross tonnage, the new cruise ship Rotterdam is almost 300 meters long, has 1,340 cabins, and can accommodate 2,668 passengers.

The vessel is a sister ship of Koningsdam and Nieuw Statendam delivered in 2016 and 2018 from the same shipyard, and it is the fourteenth ship built for this brand by the Marghera shipyard.

It was previously meant to be named Ryndam, but following the sale of the 1997-built Rotterdam, the ship was renamed so that the flagship of the fleet would continue to carry the historic name.

The ship’s technology is aimed at optimizing energy efficiency and minimizing environmental impact and it responds to the most demanding and current safety regulations, the company stated.

Naming details haven’t been finalized and will be revealed at a later date.

Rotterdam will remain in non-passenger operations until its transatlantic crossing on October 20, 2021, from Amsterdam, the Netherlands to Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades, Florida), where it will then commence its maiden season in the Caribbean.

Earlier this month, the Italian shipbuilder delivered the largest cruise ship ever built in Italy to MSC Cruises.