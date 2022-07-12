Fincantieri inks €500M sustainability-linked loan to build cruise ships

July 12, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has signed a sustainability-linked revolving credit facility with compatriot bank Intesa Sanpaolo for a maximum amount of €500 million (around $505 million).

According to Fincantieri, the three-year financing is aimed at covering the financial requirements of the construction of cruise ships.

As informed, the construction loan is defined as sustainability-linked because it is related to the achievement of two specific performance indicators:

the sustainability score level, assigned every year by S&P Global with the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) questionnaire, and

the energy efficiency of the cruise ships delivered every year (EEDI Index).

At the end of 2021, the Italian company signed the first sustainability-linked construction loan with Intesa Sanpaolo and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti for a maximum amount of €300 million (around $340 million), intended to cover the financial requirements of the construction of a cruise ship with delivery expected in 2023.

Related Article Posted: 6 months ago Fincantieri secures €300M sustainability-linked loan Posted: 6 months ago

Shortly after, Fincantieri finalised an agreement with BNP Paribas Italy to turn the guarantee line for a maximum amount of €700 million (about $797 million) granted by the bank into a sustainability-linked guarantee facility. It was the first operation of this kind for the shipbuilding group.

When it comes to the construction of cruise ships, the shipbuilder recently entered into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Explora Journeys, the luxury travel brand of the MSC Group’s cruise division, for the construction of an additional two hydrogen-powered cruise ships.

With this agreement, MSC Group will take the total fleet number from four to six hydrogen-powered vessels. The two newbuilds are planned to come into service in 2027 and 2028.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: