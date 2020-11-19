First stretched Star Plus cruise ship handed over to Windstar

November 19, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Star Breeze, the first cruise ship completed as part of the extension and modernization initiative of Seattle-based Windstar Cruises, has been delivered to the cruise line by the Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri.

Image Courtesy: Fincantieri

After nearly a year at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo, the newly renovated Star Breeze was delivered back to Windstar Cruises on 17 November 2020. The delivery follows the completion of sea trials several weeks ago.

The company’s Star Plus Initiative is worth $250 million and encompasses two more Star Plus-class cruise ships, Star Legend and Star Pride.

It envisages three main complex activity areas — installation of a new 25.6-meter mid-body section, the total renewal of the propulsion engines and diesel generators for a more environmentally responsible navigation and extensive modernization of public areas, passenger cabins and open decks.

Before the start of extension works, Star Breeze had a length of 134 meters, with a tonnage of approximately 10,000 tons and a capacity of 212 passengers.

Now, following the completion of the project, the ship has a length of approximately 160 meters, a tonnage of around 13,000 tons, and a capacity to accommodate 312 passengers on board.

The completion of the Star Plus-class vessels was delayed to the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of the shipyard.

As informed by the cruise line, Star Breeze is expected to start sailing in late March 2021.

Earlier this month, Star Breeze’s sister vessel, Star Pride, arrived in Palermo to undergo transformation.

Star Pride has arrived to Palermo, Italy for her transformation! Her transformed sister ship Star Breeze came out for a greeting. https://t.co/4RuhGTzsph #windstarcruises #windstarplus pic.twitter.com/RkG4mpzbX5 — Windstar Cruises (@WindstarCruises) November 14, 2020

Star Legend is planned to take on some of Star Pride’s itineraries next year until the latter begins sailing in Europe in July 2021.