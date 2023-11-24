Fluxys gauging market interest in hydrogen and derivatives at Zeebrugge terminal

November 24, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Belgian energy infrastructure group Fluxys and its subsidiary Fluxys LNG have opened a call for market interest regarding the expansion and reshaping of the terminal in Zeebrugge for the import of hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives.

Courtesy of Fluxys

The call was launched on November 22, 2023, and will run until February 16, 2024. The aim is to look into the market’s interest in importing low-carbon gas from the Zeebrugge terminal as Fluxys seeks to reshape and extend the terminal into a multi-molecule hub.

Fluxy’s Zeebrugge Multi-molecule Hub project is intended to provide direct access from the sea for large ships in order to ensure the supply of not only LNG but also hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives.

As explained, the terminal is set to offer in one single ecosystem a comprehensive array of multi-molecule decarbonization services for the Northwest European market.

The now-launched call for market interest is the first action toward implementing this flagship project in Fluxys’ energy transition strategy.

According to the company, potential customers can express their interest in a range of possibilities, including services for carbon-neutral bio-LNG or synthetic LNG, hydrogen, hydrogen derivatives as well as compressed natural gas (CNG) and conventional LNG.

The initial results in terms of market intentions are expected in spring 2024.

Pascal De Buck, Managing Director and CEO of Fluxys and Fluxys Belgium: “The Zeebrugge Multi-molecule Hub showcases our ambition to play a key part in accelerating the energy transition. This project fully shoulders the federal hydrogen strategy and will help the Port of Antwerp-Bruges create a green energy crossroads in its ports. I’m proud that with Fluxys we’re once again thinking ahead and working on the solutions that will be needed tomorrow and beyond for industry and society in North-West Europe.”

Together with compatriot Advario Stolthaven Antwerp and Advario Gas Terminal, Fluxys is also studying the feasibility of building an open-access green ammonia import terminal at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges. The future terminal is expected to be operational in 2027.