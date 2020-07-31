Forbes: Carnival Corp one of America’s best employers for women

July 31, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Carnival Corporation & plc, the world’s largest cruise company, has been named one of America’s Best Employers for Women in 2020 by Forbes, a renowned U.S.-based business magazine.

In Forbes’ annual survey, Carnival Corporation was ranked the No. 9 employer in the travel and leisure industry, and was the only cruise-specific company to be recognized among the 300 top companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations.

“As a company, we fully embrace the importance of the power of diversity and inclusion in driving innovation and performance,” said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation.

“This recognition underscores our commitment to a positive and supportive work environment supporting equal opportunity and diversity for all of our dedicated and passionate employees.”

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by world leaders in 2015, embody a roadmap for progress that is sustainable and leaves no one behind.

Achieving gender equality and women’s empowerment is integral to each of the 17 goals.

The exclusive listing of America’s Best Employers for Women was determined through an independent survey of more than 75,000 U.S. employees, including 45,000 women, working for companies with at least 1,000 employees in their U.S. operations.

Of the thousands of companies considered for the recognition, only 300 were awarded, based on participant assessments in categories including discrimination, family support, flexibility, parental leave, pay equity, and representation and career.

As part of the company’s commitment to advancing diversity, inclusion and equality in the workplace, Carnival Corporation is working with Catalyst, a U.S. nonprofit with a mission to expand opportunities for women.

In November 2019, the company supported Catalyst’s “Now Is the Moment—Be a Catalyst” campaign to advance women’s leadership in the global workforce.