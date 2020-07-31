Forbes: Carnival Corp one of America’s best employers for women
Carnival Corporation & plc, the world’s largest cruise company, has been named one of America’s Best Employers for Women in 2020 by Forbes, a renowned U.S.-based business magazine.
In Forbes’ annual survey, Carnival Corporation was ranked the No. 9 employer in the travel and leisure industry, and was the only cruise-specific company to be recognized among the 300 top companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations.
“As a company, we fully embrace the importance of the power of diversity and inclusion in driving innovation and performance,” said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation.
“This recognition underscores our commitment to a positive and supportive work environment supporting equal opportunity and diversity for all of our dedicated and passionate employees.”
The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by world leaders in 2015, embody a roadmap for progress that is sustainable and leaves no one behind.
Achieving gender equality and women’s empowerment is integral to each of the 17 goals.
The exclusive listing of America’s Best Employers for Women was determined through an independent survey of more than 75,000 U.S. employees, including 45,000 women, working for companies with at least 1,000 employees in their U.S. operations.
Of the thousands of companies considered for the recognition, only 300 were awarded, based on participant assessments in categories including discrimination, family support, flexibility, parental leave, pay equity, and representation and career.
As part of the company’s commitment to advancing diversity, inclusion and equality in the workplace, Carnival Corporation is working with Catalyst, a U.S. nonprofit with a mission to expand opportunities for women.
In November 2019, the company supported Catalyst’s “Now Is the Moment—Be a Catalyst” campaign to advance women’s leadership in the global workforce.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 21 hours ago
Carnival to take up to $650 million impairment hit from new ship sales
Carnival Corporation & plc, the world’s largest cruise company, revealed that it was takin...Posted: 21 hours ago
-
Posted: 9 days agoPremium
- long read
Will Chevron’s Noble Energy swoop trigger a wave of M&A deals in oil & gas sector?
What will happen next in the upstream M&A and what direction will it take? Is now the time to go...Posted: 9 days ago
-
Posted: 13 days ago
CDC: ‘No Sail Order’ for cruise ships extended through September 2020
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further extended a ‘No Sail Order&...Posted: 13 days ago
-
Posted: 16 days agoPremium
- long read
Women – the hidden potential of oil and gas industry’s energy transition
The oil and gas industry has historically been a hard place for female workers. Now, with the oil an...Posted: 16 days ago