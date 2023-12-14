Fourth LNG carrier for charter with ORLEN delivered to Knutsen

December 14, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian shipowner Knutsen Group has welcomed the fourth newbuild LNG carrier, Ignacy Łukasiewicz, that will be chartered to Poland’s PGNiG Supply & Trading, a part of ORLEN Group.

Illustration only; Courtesy of Knutsen

South Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) delivered the 174,000 cubic meter vessel to Knutsen on December 14. The naming ceremony for the vessel was held on October 19.

After final preparations onboard, Ignacy Łukasiewicz will be gassing up, cooling down, and loading LNG before its maiden voyage, Knutsen said in a brief social media update.

This is the fourth vessel in a series of six LNG carriers that Knutsen has chartered to PGNiG Supply & Trading.

The first two vessels, Lech Kaczyński and Grażyna Gęsicka, which were built by Hyundai Heavy Industries, were delivered in February and April this year, respectively. The third vessel, named Saint Barbara, was handed over to Knutsen in October 2023.

Equipped with a Mark III Flex system, re-liquefaction unit, air lubrication system, and MEGA engine, the ships will be used by ORLEN Group to deliver LNG purchased under both long-term contracts and spot contracts on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.