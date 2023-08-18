FPS Waal says goodbye to diesel, ready to embrace hydrogen as future fuel

August 18, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Dutch shipping company Future Proof Shipping (FPS) has revealed that its vessel FPS Waal has sailed its last inland voyage on a diesel engine and the retrofit process to convert it to run on hydrogen will now begin.

Future Proof Shipping (FPS)

As informed, the containership arrived at Holland Shipyards Group shipyard in Werkendam this week, where its retrofit to a zero-emission hydrogen-powered vessel will start.

According to the firm, all the vessel’s internal combustion engines will be removed and a new fully zero-emissions propulsion system in order for it to sail 100% emissions-free.

The conversion work will include installing the PEM fuel cells, hydrogen storage, battery packs and an electric drive train. Over the coming weeks, the main engine and generators will be removed and the new fuel cell section and battery room inside the cargo hold will be installed.

Holland Shipyards Group (HSG) has earlier selected marine battery manufacturer AYK Energy to supply lithium batteries for the retrofit of FPS Waal.

The move follows the conversion work conducted on the first vessel, FPS Maas (now H2 Barge 1). The Dutch shipowner launched the unit back in May. H2 Barge 1 is chartered by BCTN on behalf of Nike EMEA. The vessel is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2,000 tonnes of CO2e per year

Future Proof Shipping plans to retrofit one more container vessel with a zero-emissions hydrogen propulsion system, FPS Rijn. The ship, like FPS Waal, was bought in 2021.

The project is supported by grant funding from the Interreg North Sea Region Programme (Zero Emission Ports North Sea – ZEM Ports NS), Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), Port of Rotterdam and Expertise- en InnovatieCentrum Binnenvaart.