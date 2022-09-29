Fratelli Cosulich orders ammonia bunker tanker in China

September 29, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore, part of Italian maritime transportation group Fratelli Cosulich, and Chinese shipyard Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the construction of an ammonia bunker tanker.

With this MOU, happening less than one year after the start of the joint development project (JDP) with RINA and SeaTech Solutions International (S) Pte Ltd), Fratelli Cosulich said it shows its intention to take further steps towards green shipping.

The shipowner and bunker supplier believes that the shipping industry will act in a proactive manner to reduce shipping greenhouse gas emissions and support the ambitions laid out by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Ammonia has great potential as a zero-carbon marine fuel and the company said it is ready to work together with the sector stakeholders to overcome any safety and operational challenges.

In line with this, Fratelli Cosulich is also involved in some industry studies, like the ammonia bunker safety study led by the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonization (GCMD).

With the new vessel, Fratelli Cosulich is starting new joint cooperation with CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering, following previous orders for two LNG bunkering vessels that are under construction at the same shipyard.