French seismic firm joins SELKIE network

March 9, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

France-based geophysical services company CGG has joined SELKIE’s cross-border innovation network of developers and supply chain companies focused on increasing and diversifying the marine energy sector.

CGG’s knowledge, data and technology are expected to enable SELKIE network partners to reduce natural resource exploration and development risk for marine renewable energy (MRE) developers.

The addition is also set to allow the partners to gain greater environmental insight with advanced monitoring and analysis for MRE projects, as well as be more efficient, effective and responsible in growing their new energy projects through expert data integration and analysis.

SELKIE, launched in 2019, is an EU-backed Ireland-Wales project developing a streamlined commercialisation pathway for the MRE industry.

The project brings together academia and industry through the development of open-source, multi-use tools and models to reduce MRE costs as well as developing a cross-border innovation network to increase and diversify MRE businesses in Wales and Ireland.

University College Cork is leading the project in partnership with Marine Energy Wales, Menter Môn, Swansea University, DP Energy Ireland and Gavin and Doherty Geosolutions.

It is funded by the European Union’s European Regional Development Fund through the Ireland Wales Cooperation programme.

