FSRU Transgas Power delivered to Dynagas

Chinese shipbuilding major Hudong-Zhonghua has delivered Transgas Power, the first FSRU it is building for Greek shipping company Dynagas.

The delivery ceremony was held at Hudong-Zhonghua’s yard in Shanghai on 15 July.

Transgas Power is a 174,000 cubic metres floating storage and a regasification unit (FSRU).

It is 294 metres long and 46.95 metres wide, made by the design concept of “green, environmental protection, low carbon, safety.”

The LNG FSRU is classified by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

It is the first out of two developed and built for Dynagas by Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

Hudong-Zhonghua is building the second FSRU named Transgas Force for Dynagas.