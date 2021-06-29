Naming ceremony held for FSRU Transgas Power

June 29, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Chinese shipbuilding major Hudong-Zhonghua held the naming ceremony for floating storage and a regasification unit (FSRU) built for Greek shipping company Dynagas.

Courtesy of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

174,000-cubic metres FSRU Transgas Power was built at the Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard in Shanghai for Greek operator Dynagas.

The vessel is 294 metres long and 47 metres wide and is the China’s first FSRU, according to the shipbuilder.

The naming ceremony took place at China State Shipbuilding Corporation‘s subsidiary Hudong-Zhonghua’s yard in Shanghai on 28 June 2021.

Transgas Power wrapped up its sea trials back in May.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Dynagas FSRU completes sea trials in China Posted: 2 months ago

The second FSRU Hudong-Zhonghua is building for Dynagas is named Transgas Force.

Delivery of the two vessels is expected before the end of the year.